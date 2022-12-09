Syracuse advances to program’s first NCAA College Cup final

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Levonte Johnson tapped in a cross from Nathan Opoku in the 86th minute and No. 3 seed Syracuse beat Creighton 3-2 to advance to the NCAA College Cup final. Syracuse secured its first national championship appearance in men’s soccer after extending its unbeaten streak to 13 games. Syracuse led 1-0 and 2-1 but it was familiar territory for Creighton, which trailed 1-0 in four of its five tournament games. Duncan McGuire, the NCAA scoring leader, tied it at 1-all for Creighton in the 50th minute with his 23rd goal of the season — breaking a 42-year-old school record. But Syracuse retook the lead less than two minutes later when Opoku scored his 10th goal.

