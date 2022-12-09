Wagner, Banchero lead Magic over Raptors 113-109

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 34 points and the Orlando Magic turned to rookie Pablo Banchero in the final minutes to hold off Toronto 113-109 after the Raptors had wiped out a 20-point deficit in the second half. Banchero finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Magic, who have won two straight for only the second time this season. Pascal Siakam had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 20 points and Fred VanVleet had 19.

