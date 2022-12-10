Brazil fails again in quest to end World Cup drought

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s hopes of ending a 20-year wait for a World Cup title have vanished in a 4-2 loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. Neymar scored in extra time to tie Pelé’s scoring record with 77 goals and give Brazil the lead. But Croatia equalized with Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute and won the shootout after Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties for Brazil. Neymar didn’t get to take his penalty after a controversial decision by Brazil coach Tite to leave him for last.

