BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Cougars ended up with five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid. Jason Robinson, Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore each scored 11 points, while Richie Saunders finished with 10. Creighton continued its downward spiral after opening the season 6-0. Arthur Kaluma, who fouled out for the Blue Jays, led them in scoring with 27 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.