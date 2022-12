FORT WORTH, Texas — Nighael Ceaser finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to guide Texas State to a 71-65 victory over UT Arlington. Drue Drinnon scored 10 points for the Bobcats (6-4). Nate Martin had eight points and six boards. Kyron Gibson led the way for the Mavericks (4-7) with 19 points and four assists.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.