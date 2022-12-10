Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 win over Oklahoma. Arkansas improved to 9-1 on the season. The Razorbacks led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half. Oklahoma had just three players in double figures, with Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks and Mahki Mitchell had 10.

