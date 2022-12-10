Crawford knocks out Avanesyan in 6th round, keeps WBO title

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Unbeaten world champion Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round to retain his WBO welterweight belt. Crawford, fighting for the first time in more than a year, had the sixth-ranked challenger wobbling with a flurry of blows before landing a right cross to the chin that put Avanesyan to the canvas 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the round. The pay-per-view bout was made after negotiations for an undisputed welterweight championship fight between Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. broke down in October.

