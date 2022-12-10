FIFA charges Argentina for disorders at World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opens a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time. Argentina won the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. FIFA opened disciplinary cases against both Argentina and the Netherlands that are routine when teams get five yellow cards in a game.

