Light heavyweight title remains vacant after draw in UFC 282

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The light heavyweight title remained vacant after judges awarded the main event in UFC 282 a controversial draw between third-ranked Jan Blachowicz and No. 4 Magomed Ankalaev. Blachowicz said he didn’t think he won the fight and that Ankalaev deserved the belt. One judge gave Blachowicz the fight a 48-47, another Anklalaev at 48-46 and the third a 47-47 score. The top two fights of the night went to the judges, and both are sure to draw scrutiny. Lightweight Paddy Pimblett won a unanimous decision over Jared Gordon in the co-main event.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.