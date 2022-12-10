Loyola Chicago beats Clemson 76-58 at Holiday Hoopsgiving

ATLANTA (AP) — Philip Alston scored 23 points, Braden Norris added 19 and Loyola Chicago cruised to a 76-58 victory over Clemson in the fourth game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena. Loyola (5-5) took the lead for good with 11:43 remaining in the first half and scored the last seven points of the half to take a 37-26 lead into the break. The Tigers pulled to 63-55 with 6:36 to play, but the Ramblers closed on a 13-3 run. Chase Hunter scored 13 points and Alex Hemenway had 12 for Clemson (8-3).

