Mills, Corhen lead Florida State past winless Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Cameron Corhen had 15 points off the bench, and Florida State defeated Louisville 75-53 in a game between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams desperate for a win. Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles. Corhen added five rebounds and was perfect in six free throw attempts. El Ellis scored 15 points for Louisville. Florida State held Louisville to three points over the first four minutes of the second half, building a 16-point lead before Ellis hit a 3-pointer for the Cardinals. The Seminoles’ lead first reached 20 points on a dunk by Naheem McLeod near the 10-minute mark.

