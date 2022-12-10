Mitch Marner scores in OT as Maple Leafs edge Flames 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 43 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames. The winner came on the power play after Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period. Marner also picked up an assist in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 22 games. William Nylander had two goals and three assists for Toronto, and Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists. Noah Hanifin had two goals for Calgary.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.