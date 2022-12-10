No. 15 Duke uses all-freshman starting five in rout of UMES

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead each scored 15 points and No. 15 Duke rolled past Md.-Eastern Shore 82-55 while using an all-freshman starting lineup for the first time in program history Saturday. Kyle Filipowski added 14 points as Duke (10-2) won its fourth game in a row. It wasn’t perfect for Duke, which committed a season-high 19 turnovers, but the Blue Devils capped their nonconference schedule with a comfortable result. Troy Hupstead had 12 points, Zion Styles posted 11 points and Da’Shawn Phillip had 10 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (3-7), which lost its third game in a row.

