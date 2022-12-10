No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give No. 4 Purdue a 65-62 victory over Nebraska. The Boilermakers have won two straight to open conference play for the first time since 2017-18 and are 10-0 overall. Zach Edey had 11 points and 17 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. His quiet afternoon offensively allowed the Cornhuskers to keep things close throughout. Keisei Tominaga had 12 of his 19 points after halftime for Nebraska. He forced overtime with his 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

