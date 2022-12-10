No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61. Clingan was one of five players for the undefeated Huskies who scored in double digits. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points. UConn scored the most it had since beating Morehead State 129-61 during the 2005-06 season. Jacob Johnson scored 19 points for the Sharks and R.J. Greene added 17.

