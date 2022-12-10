Olivia Miles sets Irish triple-double mark, tops Merrimack

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP) — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday. Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in 28 minutes against the Warriors. The rebounding and assists matched career bests. Miles passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers. Jayme DeCesare led Merrimack with 15 points, going 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

