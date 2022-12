TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves, and Pat Maroon had the other Tampa Bay goal. Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots, and Zac Dalpe scored for the Panthers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.