Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

DALLAS (AP) — Nils Lundkvist scored with 31 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. David Perron scored a goal for Detroit in his 1,000th career NHL game. The Stars won late in overtime for the second time in less than 48 hours. They had been been 0-5 in games past regulation before a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Thursday night. Lundkvist got his third goal for the game-winner while Mason Marchment got his second assist. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger got his 11th win of the season by stopping 24 shots.

