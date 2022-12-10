Stevenson scores 20, Cal Poly knocks off Portland St. 72-49

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson’s 20 points helped Cal Poly defeat Portland State 72-49 on Saturday night.

Stevenson added five rebounds for the Mustangs (5-3). Kobe Sanders was 3-of-5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Trevon Taylor shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Vikings (5-5) were led by Isiah Kirby, who recorded 12 points. Cameron Parker added 10 points for Portland State. In addition, Mikal Starks had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.