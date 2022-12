DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The magnitude of Croatia’s win against Brazil was not lost on its coach Zlatko Dalić. To reach to reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable” he said. The runner-up from 2018 is going deep again in Qatar after defeating Neymar and Co. 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw through extra time at Education City Stadium Friday.

