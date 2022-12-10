Uno wins Grand Prix Final gold, Americans rally for medals
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
Shoma Uno has won gold at the Grand Prix Final by holding off Japanese countryman Sota Yamamoto. Eighteen-year-old American Ilia Malinin has rallied from a poor short program to take bronze. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada has kept American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates at bay to win gold and Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were third. In the women’s competition, Mai Mihara took advantage of a mistake-strewn program by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto to win gold. Fifteen-year-old American Isabeau Levito leaped from fifth place into second while Loena Hendrickx of Belgium held on to take bronze.