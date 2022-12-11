49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel’s leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco’s game against Tampa Bay. Samuel stayed down for a few minutes as he was tended to by the training staff before trying stand up. He immediately went back to the ground and screamed in frustration. Nearly the entire 49ers team came on the field to wish Samuel well before he was taken off on a cart with his face in his hands.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.