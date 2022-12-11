Morocco’s tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco has defied expectations and broken down barriers by becoming the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals. Morocco had only ever won two of its previous 16 World Cup matches. Coach Walid Regragui was installed just four months ago and his players are battling a culture of underachievement by the north African country at major soccer tournaments. Regragui has guided his team through a group containing Belgium and Croatia and then beaten Spain and Portugal by deploying a game plan that’s being followed to the letter by a selfless and gifted group of players. France will look to crack the code in the semifinals.

