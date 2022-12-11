Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Petra Vlhová leads after the opening run of a World Cup slalom as she searches for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States is 0.33 behind Vlhová. The 27-year-old Vlhová won Olympic gold and the slalom title last season but finished second in the overall standings to Shiffrin. Vlhová won the overall title the previous year. Shiffrin has a 25-point lead over Vlhová in the overall standings. She won the two season-opening slalom races but Holdener and Anna Swenn Larsson triumphed in a joint win in Killington, Vermont.

