World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Southgate is considering his future as England coach after a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment. Southgate is under contract until December 2024. But he couldn’t guarantee he would stick around until then after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. England made it to the semifinals in 2018 and lost to Italy on penalties in the final of last year’s European Championship. The quarterfinals exit against France is the earliest Southgate has been knocked out of a tournament.

