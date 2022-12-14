AP source: Kent State finalizing deal with Minnesota’s Burns

A person familiar with the decision says Kent State has agreed to hire Minnesota associate head coach Kenni Burns to take over its football program. He’ll replace Sean Lewis, who resigned after five seasons to become Colorado’s offensive coordinator under new coach Deion Sanders. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the schools had not announced the move. Burns will be returning to the Mid-American Conference after working with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan, which went 13-1 in 2016 and made Fleck one of the nation’s most sought-after coaches.

