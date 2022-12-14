AP source: Mississippi State hiring DC Zach Arnett

Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett. Leach died Monday night at the age of 61. Arnett has been Leach’s defensive coordinator since he took the head coaching job at Mississippi State in 2020.

