AP source: Syndergaard agrees to $13M, 1-year deal with LA
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal. It’s worth $13 million for one year. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been announced. The 30-year-old right-hander split time last season between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. Syndergaard has struggled with injuries and had Tommy John surgery in March 2020.