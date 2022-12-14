Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s national carrier has scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina’s capital on Friday morning. Tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday night. The airline said in a statement that the second flight leaves Friday. Tickets for that one went on sale early Wednesday and sold out within a couple of hours. Argentina will play the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal match on Wednesday night. The World Cup final is on Sunday.

