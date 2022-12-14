Cards GM Steve Keim takes health-related leave of absence
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has taken a leave of absence from the organization because of a health-related issue. The team acknowledged Keim’s health issues on Wednesday, but didn’t elaborate. Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson will handle his duties on an interim basis. The team said it wouldn’t have any further comment on Keim’s health, citing privacy laws. The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013.