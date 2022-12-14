Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for Minnesota. Battle hit two 3-pointers as the Gophers scored the first 10 points in a 16-3 run to close the game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot just 1 of 13 from the field over the final 7 minutes. Milton led UAPB, which never led, with 19 points and Shaun Doss Jr. added 18. Minnesota shot 49% from the field and set season highs with 12 made 3-pointers and 20 assists.

