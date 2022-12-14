Cubs, Bellinger finalize $17.5 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger have finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs. Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. In 2020, Bellinger hit .239 with 12 home runs in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened season. Bellinger has battled injuries since his MVP season, including having surgery on his right shoulder in November 2020. Bellinger was the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and 2018 NLCS MVP. He made two All-Star teams.

