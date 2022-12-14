Curry injures shoulder, Pacers hold off Warriors 125-119
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. He got hurt while trying to defend against Jalen Smith, grabbed his shoulder and departed for the locker room. Coach Steve Kerr says Curry will have an MRI. The Warriors fell to 2-12 on the road. Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points for Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid.