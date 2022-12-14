Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates gets 18 months probation

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge. The Detroit News reports the conviction will be expunged from Bates’ record if he completes probation successfully. Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Patrick Conlin waived a fine during Wednesday’s sentencing. Bates was arrested on felony gun charges after he was pulled over while driving on Sept. 19. He pled down to the misdemeanor in October. Bates’ attorney, Steven Haney, says he’s “very pleased, given what happened that night.” Bates originally was charged carrying a concealed weapon and “altering ID marks” after a traffic stop.

