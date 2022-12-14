Matt Adams back with Washington Nationals after missing 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — First baseman Matt Adams has returned to the Washington Nationals via a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training after being out of baseball since July 2021. Adams has not been a full-time player in the majors since 2019, when he hit 20 homers for the Nationals during the regular season after joining them during 2018. He only made four plate appearances during the postseason as Washington won the first World Series championship in franchise history. He left the club as a free agent after the 2019 season, then played in 16 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and in 22 games with the Colorado Rockies the following year before being released.

