MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

BRUSSELS (AP) — Judicial officials have told The Associated Press that a Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot tarnishing EU institutions will remain in detention until at least Dec. 22 after her hearing by a judge was postponed. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, whose term in office was terminated this week by fellow lawmakers, had been set to appear Wednesday before a judge in Brussels alongside three other people who have been arrested in connection with the case. Kaili’s lawyer, André Risopoulos, said her hearing was rescheduled to Dec. 22. Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office confirmed the new date when a judge will decide on whether to remand her in custody.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and LORNE COOK Associated Press

