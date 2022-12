NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA and its players now have until Feb. 8 if either side wants to opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. That’s after the league’s board of governors approved a plan to push the deadline back Wednesday. The original opt-out deadline was Thursday. The sides agreed last week to push the date back and allow more time for talks with hope of getting closer to a new CBA deal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.