No. 20 Arizona women rip Texas Southern with big second half

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez had double-doubles and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in an 89-55 victory in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game. Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Martinez added 16 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona. Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10. Leading 51-40 at halftime, Arizona extended its lead in the third quarter, holding Texas Southern without a field goal and forcing 10 turnovers in the first 8-plus minutes of the second half. Arizona outscored the Tigers 26-6 to take a 77-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Texas Southern went nearly the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth without a field goal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.