Randle, Brunson lead Knicks past Bulls 128-120 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30 as the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 128-120 in overtime. Brunson’s 3-pointer with less than a minute left in OT helped put the game away. The Knicks have won five straight. Randle missed a chance to win the game in regulation when his step-back shot from the baseline resulted in an air ball and shot-clock violation with 0.7 seconds left. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for the Bulls, who fell in overtime for the second consecutive game.

