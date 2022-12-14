Reeves, Lofton lead Florida’s 82-48 rout of Ohio

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kowacie Reeves scored a season-high 20 points off the bench, Kyle Lofton added 15 points, and Florida routed Ohio 82-48 at Amalie Arena, home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. Reeves hit on 7 of 11 shots, made a career-high four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Lofton added seven assists. Alex Fudge had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season for the Gators. Lofton had 12 points and Reeves scored 10 points to lead Florida to a 42-18 halftime lead. Already leading 68-37 with 7:05 remaining, the Gators pushed the lead to 40 with a 12-3 run in which Fudge scored seven points.

