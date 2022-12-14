Russell Wilson OK for individual drills but misses practice

Skip to Content
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson stretched and tossed some passes on the field before team drills at practice Wednesday. Wilson is in the concussion protocol after getting knocked out of Denver’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. If Wilson can’t play Sunday it will be his backup Brett Rypien going against the Cardinals and their backup quarterback, Colt McCoy. Arizona lost starting QB Kyler Murray to an ACL injury Monday night in their loss to the Patriots.

