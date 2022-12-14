Senators score 3 in 2nd, hold on to beat Canadiens 3-2
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa’s three-goal second period and the Senators held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their third straight win. Alex DeBrincat had three assists as Ottawa won for the seventh time in 10 games (7-2-1). Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots made 23 saves to win his third straight start. Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak scored in the third period for Montreal, which has lost five of its last eight (3-4-1), but were unable to score the equalizer. Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.