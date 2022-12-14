UAB dominant in 84-70 win over South Carolina

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen scored a career-high 25 points, Jordan “Jelly” Walker hit five 3-pointers and had 22 points and UAB beat South Carolina 84-70. Eric Gaines also had a career night with 19 points for the nation’s sixth-best scoring offense (87.9). UAB and South Carolina were close in shooting percentage but the Blazers made 16 of 17 free throws to 8 of 13 for the Gamecocks. Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 20 points with Chico Carter Jr. — who made all four of his 3-point tries — Hayden Brown and Meechie Johnson scoring 13 points apiece with Johnson adding seven assists for the Gamecocks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.