Vikings race to 10 wins while getting outscored overall

It’s been nearly three decades since so few teams were on the positive side of the point ledger this late in the season. What’s really surprising is the 10-win Minnesota Vikings aren’t one of them. Thanks to a 9-0 record in games decided by eight points or fewer, the Vikings are 10-3 despite being outscored by one point. Minnesota is the first team in NFL history to win at least 10 of its first 13 games despite being outscored. In all, only 12 of 32 teams have outscored the opposition through 13 games, the fewest at this point in the season since 1994.

