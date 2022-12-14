Williams, Green lead No. 19 Auburn past Georgia State, 72-64

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn beat Georgia State 72-64. The Tigers rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes. Auburn shot 67% in the second half but struggled to shake the Panthers, who actually led by six a few minutes after coming back from the locker room. Williams shot 8 of 11 from the floor. Evan Johnson led Georgia State with 14 points.

