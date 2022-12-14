Women’s hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women’s hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season. The decision marks an aggressive bid by the seven-team league to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase will double each team’s current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league’s board of governors 11 months ago. PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey told The Associated Press that expansion is once again being considered after the league added a team in Montreal this season.