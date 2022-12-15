After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn’t seem so crazy now Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by eliminating Spain and then Portugal in knockout games to be the first African team to advance to a World Cup semifinals There are longer-term prospects for the national team with a solid foundation seemingly in place. There’s strong recruitment from the Moroccan diaspora in Europe coupled with homegrown players nurtured at a world-class training center near Rabat.

By GRAHAM DUNBAR and TAREK BOUSSAHA Associated Press

