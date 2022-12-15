AP source: UNLV to hire Bobby Petrino to run offense
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the impending hire says Bobby Petrino will be UNLV’s new offensive coordinator. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire has not officially been made. Petrino is known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures. He will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.