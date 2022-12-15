Baker Mayfield back to work with Rams after big debut win

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield got less than 48 hours to prepare for his first game with Los Angeles Rams, and he needed just over 48 hours to wind down from that spectacular debut victory last week. Mayfield is back at work with the Rams, who visit frigid Green Bay on Monday night. With the luxuries of a full week of practice and several days to study the offense, Mayfield and the Rams are expecting even more after a promising, but limited, start to their partnership. Coach Sean McVay has confirmed Mayfield will be his starter for the final four games of the season.

