Chiefs’ Reid: Kelce was destined to be ‘something special’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid knew that Travis Kelce was destined for stardom the moment he laid eyes on him as a college tight end at Cincinnati. But a decade later, not even Reid could have imagined what Kelce has accomplished. He just eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for a franchise-record seventh consecutive season, and he became the fifth player at his position to reach 10,000 yards for his career. Now, the 33-year-old Kelce will try to help the Chiefs win a seventh straight AFC West title, advance to a fifth consecutive conference championship game and, just maybe, another Super Bowl.

